3,529 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 223.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $233,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $981.42 million, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

