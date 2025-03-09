4,337 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:CP opened at $77.69 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
