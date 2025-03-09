43,456 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ENI by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:E opened at $29.53 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 83.63%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

