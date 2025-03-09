4,775 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

