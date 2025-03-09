4,972 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

