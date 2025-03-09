5,111 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.26 and its 200-day moving average is $268.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

