6,113 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

