6,335 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

