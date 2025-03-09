6,335 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
