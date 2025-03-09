AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 81,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 137,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

AbraSilver Resource Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

