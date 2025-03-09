ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $114,583. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 107,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

