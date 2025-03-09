Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.83 and last traded at $98.72. Approximately 8,927,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,414,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

