Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,540 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after buying an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 68.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 112.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %

OZK stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.