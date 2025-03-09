Aigen Investment Management LP Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2,232.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 2,157,901 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

