Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,464,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $33,905,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 539.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.