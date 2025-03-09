Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 1.06. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

