Alpha Omega Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13,270.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,346 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 13.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

