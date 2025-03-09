Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambev alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.