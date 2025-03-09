AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

