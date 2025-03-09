AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

