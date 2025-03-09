Amundi Acquires 207,324 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,105,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $422,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

