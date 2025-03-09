Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $428,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

