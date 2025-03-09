Analyzing Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) & Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) and Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunge Global and Australian Oilseeds”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Global $53.11 billion 0.19 $1.14 billion $8.08 9.37 Australian Oilseeds $34.32 million 0.94 -$14.21 million N/A N/A

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bunge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bunge Global and Australian Oilseeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Global 2.14% 11.73% 5.21% Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bunge Global and Australian Oilseeds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Global 0 3 1 1 2.60 Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bunge Global presently has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Bunge Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Volatility & Risk

Bunge Global has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

