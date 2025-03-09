Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

