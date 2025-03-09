Argentarii LLC Buys Shares of 15,637 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

