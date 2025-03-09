Argentarii LLC Invests $678,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.05 and its 200-day moving average is $588.94.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
