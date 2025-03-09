Argentarii LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,133,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after purchasing an additional 317,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $204.33 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

