Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

