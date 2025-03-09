Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 20,077 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 380.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.