Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 916,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 277,916 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total transaction of $46,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,506.30. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock worth $17,075,967. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.65.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $235.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

