Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

