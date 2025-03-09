Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $711.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

