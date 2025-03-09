Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

