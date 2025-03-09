Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider John Stark Acquires 5,500,000 Shares

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider John Stark bought 5,500,000 shares of Aspermont stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$27,500.00 ($17,295.60).
Aspermont Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23.
Aspermont Company Profile
