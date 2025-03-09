Assetmark Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.