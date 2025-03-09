Assetmark Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.