Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

FAUG stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

