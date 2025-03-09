Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,174 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

