Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

