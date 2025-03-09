Atria Investments Inc Has $3.40 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (BATS:AUGU)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (BATS:AUGU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS:AUGU opened at $25.85 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (AUGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGU was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

