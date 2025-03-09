Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 283,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

