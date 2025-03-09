Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 75,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.45 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

