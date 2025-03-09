Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.04 and last traded at C$7.04. 2,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.18.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.