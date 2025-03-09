Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

DFAT stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

