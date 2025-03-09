Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VOOG opened at $348.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.00 and a 200-day moving average of $359.18.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

