Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 31,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $198,331.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,419,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,943.40. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

