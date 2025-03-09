Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.7 %

HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,121.52, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $735.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

