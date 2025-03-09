Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $8.80 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,306 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.17 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

