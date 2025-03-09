Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

