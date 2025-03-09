Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,430 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.15.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

