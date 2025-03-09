Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,491,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 746.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 86,058 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
